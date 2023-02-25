 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants Spring Training Game Live Online on February 25, 2023: TV Channels & Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST, the Chicago Cubs face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants

In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cubs Season Preview

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Marquee Sports Network≥ $99.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 25 Top Cable Channels

