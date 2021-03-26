Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants on March 26, 2021 Live Online

On Friday, March 26, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants

When: Friday, March 26, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, no longer carries Marquee Sports Network – this is your only option to stream Cubs games all year long.

If you are a Giants fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream Giants games during the regular season, you can watch them on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

