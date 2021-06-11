How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on June 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, June 11, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Johan Oviedo (0-2, 5.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (7-4, 4.59 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Adam Wainwright. Wainwright went seven innings, giving up two runs on three hits with six strikeouts against Cleveland.

The Cubs are 16-14 against the rest of their division. Chicago has hit 82 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Javier Baez leads the club with 14, averaging one every 14.6 at-bats.

The Cardinals are 13-11 in division games. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .232 batting average as a team this season, Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a mark of .291.

The Cubs won the last meeting 2-1. Craig Kimbrel secured his first victory and Baez went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Chicago. Alex Reyes registered his first loss for St. Louis.