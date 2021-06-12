 Skip to Content
How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on June 12, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In both Chicago and St. Louis, the game is streaming on Fox, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: John Gant (4-3, 2.63 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (7-4, 4.59 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -162, Cardinals +142; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals will take on the Cubs Saturday.

The Cubs are 17-14 against teams from the NL Central. Chicago has hit 85 home runs this season, sixth in the MLB. Javier Baez leads the team with 14, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.

The Cardinals have gone 13-12 against division opponents. St. Louis is hitting a collective .232 this season, led by Tyler O’Neill with an average of .286.

The Cubs won the last meeting 8-5. Tommy Nance secured his first victory and Joc Pederson went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Chicago. Genesis Cabrera took his second loss for St. Louis.

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 31 Top Cable Channels

