 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on June 2, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------
Marquee Sports Network≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Cardinals look to continue win streak, take on the Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals (29-21, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (21-29, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (1-0, 3.72 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Cubs: Keegan Thompson (5-0, 1.58 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -109, Cardinals -109

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals aim to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 21-29 record overall and a 9-17 record at home. The Cubs have gone 14-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

St. Louis is 29-21 overall and 13-10 in road games. The Cardinals have hit 48 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom has 10 doubles and 11 home runs for the Cubs. Willson Contreras is 10-for-28 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has a .353 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 17 doubles and 11 home runs. Tommy Edman is 11-for-42 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .251 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by four runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .262 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: 10-Day IL (mouth), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yan Gomes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: day-to-day (back), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.