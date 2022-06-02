How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on June 2, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Cardinals look to continue win streak, take on the Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals (29-21, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (21-29, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (1-0, 3.72 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Cubs: Keegan Thompson (5-0, 1.58 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -109, Cardinals -109

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals aim to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 21-29 record overall and a 9-17 record at home. The Cubs have gone 14-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

St. Louis is 29-21 overall and 13-10 in road games. The Cardinals have hit 48 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom has 10 doubles and 11 home runs for the Cubs. Willson Contreras is 10-for-28 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has a .353 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 17 doubles and 11 home runs. Tommy Edman is 11-for-42 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .251 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by four runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .262 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: 10-Day IL (mouth), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yan Gomes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: day-to-day (back), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)