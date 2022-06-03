 Skip to Content
How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on June 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, June 3, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------
Marquee Sports Network≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Cubs try to keep home win streak going, host the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (29-22, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (22-29, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (3-3, 2.67 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (2-4, 3.95 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -110, Cubs -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the St. Louis Cardinals.

Chicago has a 22-29 record overall and a 10-17 record at home. The Cubs are 8-24 in games when they have allowed a home run.

St. Louis is 29-22 overall and 13-11 in road games. Cardinals hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has nine doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Cubs. Frank Schwindel is 11-for-40 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 11 home runs, 25 walks and 44 RBI while hitting .349 for the Cardinals. Harrison Bader is 10-for-34 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .264 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .235 batting average, 4.05 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Cubs: Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: 10-Day IL (mouth), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yan Gomes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: day-to-day (back), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

