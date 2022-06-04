How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Doubleheader Live Online on June 4, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals in a doubleheader. The first game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Marquee Sports Network, while Game 2 is airing nationally on FOX.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals

For the first game, in St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest and Marquee Sports Network, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Cubs games all year long.

The second game will be airing nationally on FOX in most of the middle of the country. It is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV (select markets), and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Chicago Cubs host the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals (30-22, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (22-30, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 1:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: TBD; Cubs: Matt Swarmer (0-0, 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -120, Cubs +100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs square off against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

Chicago has a 10-18 record in home games and a 22-30 record overall. The Cubs have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .392.

St. Louis is 30-22 overall and 14-11 in road games. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .255, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has nine doubles, a triple and nine home runs while hitting .278 for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 9-for-36 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 18 doubles and 12 home runs for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 12-for-42 with two doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .256 batting average, 6.23 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (quadricep), David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (ankle), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: 10-Day IL (mouth), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yan Gomes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)