How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on June 5, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals

When: Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

In Chicago, St. Louis, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Chicago Cubs host the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals (31-23, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (23-31, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (5-4, 2.75 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (1-5, 5.40 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -141, Cubs +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs square off against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Chicago is 23-31 overall and 11-19 at home. The Cubs have hit 55 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

St. Louis is 31-23 overall and 15-12 in road games. The Cardinals have a 15-5 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has a .275 batting average to rank second on the Cubs, and has 10 doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Christopher Morel is 12-for-42 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 37 RBI while hitting .280 for the Cardinals. Harrison Bader is 12-for-34 with a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .284 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .252 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (quadricep), David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: 10-Day IL (mouth), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yan Gomes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Corey Dickerson: day-to-day (left calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)