How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on August 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, August 22, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------
Marquee Sports Network≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Cardinals look to prolong win streak, take on the Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals (69-51, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (52-68, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (6-3, 3.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Smyly (5-6, 3.67 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -169, Cubs +144; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals seek to extend a seven-game win streak with a victory against the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 52-68 record overall and a 26-35 record in home games. The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .316.

St. Louis is 69-51 overall and 29-30 in road games. The Cardinals have a 53-18 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Monday’s game is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Cardinals hold a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 31 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 56 RBI while hitting .279 for the Cubs. Franmil Reyes is 12-for-37 with three doubles, two triples and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 34 doubles and 31 home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 11-for-43 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .239 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Cardinals: 8-2, .307 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Patrick Wisdom: day-to-day (finger), Marcus Stroman: day-to-day (leg), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

