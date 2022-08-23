 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Doubleheader Live Online on August 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals in a doubleheader. The games are airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Cardinals seek to extend win streak, play the Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals (70-51, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (52-69, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (9-8, 3.11 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Cubs: Javier Assad (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -180, Cubs +153; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to keep their eight-game win streak going when they visit the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago is 52-69 overall and 26-36 at home. The Cubs have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .394.

St. Louis has gone 30-30 on the road and 70-51 overall. The Cardinals have a 38-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals hold an 8-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has 21 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs for the Cubs. Franmil Reyes is 12-for-40 with three doubles, two triples and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 31 home runs, 60 walks and 100 RBI while hitting .337 for the Cardinals. Albert Pujols is 13-for-26 with six home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .218 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Cardinals: 9-1, .291 batting average, 2.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Patrick Wisdom: day-to-day (finger), Marcus Stroman: day-to-day (leg), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

