MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on August 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest). In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network.



Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs after 4-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (71-52, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-70, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (10-9, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Cubs: Luke Farrell (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -224, Cubs +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs after Corey Dickerson’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Chicago is 53-70 overall and 27-37 in home games. The Cubs have a 31-14 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

St. Louis is 71-52 overall and 31-31 on the road. The Cardinals have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .258.

Wednesday’s game is the 15th time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals are up 9-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has a .286 batting average to rank seventh on the Cubs, and has 18 doubles, three triples and seven home runs. Franmil Reyes is 11-for-39 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Tommy Edman has 21 doubles, three triples and nine home runs for the Cardinals. Albert Pujols is 13-for-25 with a double and six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .197 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Cardinals: 9-1, .310 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 45 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (ankle), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Marcus Stroman: day-to-day (leg), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)