How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on August 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs following 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (71-53, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (54-70, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.33 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -130, Cubs +109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs after Corey Dickerson had four hits against the Cubs on Wednesday.

Chicago has a 54-70 record overall and a 28-37 record in home games. Cubs hitters have a collective .392 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

St. Louis has a 31-32 record in road games and a 71-53 record overall. The Cardinals have a 54-19 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Thursday’s game is the 16th time these teams meet this season. The Cardinals are up 9-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago with 22 home runs while slugging .441. Willson Contreras is 4-for-18 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with 31 home runs while slugging .622. Albert Pujols is 12-for-25 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .205 batting average, 3.45 ERA, even run differential

Cardinals: 8-2, .311 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (ankle), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Marcus Stroman: day-to-day (leg), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)