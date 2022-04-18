How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago Cubs Game Live Online on April 18, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, April 18, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Cubs host the Rays to start 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (5-4) vs. Chicago Cubs (5-4)

Chicago; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 7.00 ERA, 2.11 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -147, Cubs +125

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday to open a three-game series.

Chicago went 71-91 overall and 39-42 at home last season. The Cubs pitching staff had a collective 4.87 ERA while averaging 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

Tampa Bay had a 100-62 record overall and a 48-33 record on the road last season. The Rays slugged .429 with a .750 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Cubs: Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Rays: Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)