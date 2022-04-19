How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Live Online on April 19, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Chicago Cubs and Tampa Bay Rays play in game 2 of series

Tampa Bay Rays (5-5) vs. Chicago Cubs (6-4)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Josh Fleming (1-1, 4.05 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (1-0, 1.93 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -115, Cubs -104

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Chicago went 71-91 overall and 39-42 at home last season. The Cubs averaged 7.7 hits per game last season while batting a collective .237.

Tampa Bay went 100-62 overall and 48-33 in road games last season. The Rays slugged .429 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.4 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Cubs: Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Rays: Wander Franco: day-to-day (quadricep), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)