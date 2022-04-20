How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago Cubs Game Live Online on April 20, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Price: $69.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Cubs and Rays square off with series tied 1-1

Tampa Bay Rays (6-5, fourth in the AL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (6-5, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-1, 5.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (0-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -115, Cubs -104

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and Tampa Bay Rays play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Chicago is 3-2 in home games and 6-5 overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .437 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the majors.

Tampa Bay is 4-2 at home and 6-5 overall. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.06 ERA, which ranks fourth in the AL.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom has five doubles and two home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 11-for-27 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Wander Franco has a .372 batting average to rank third on the Rays, and has five doubles, a triple and a home run. Manuel Margot is 9-for-33 with six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rays: 5-5, .250 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Rays: Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 10-Day IL (groin), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)