How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers Spring Training Game Live Stream on Marquee on March 8, 2021

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, March 8, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST, the Chicago Cubs face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers

In the Chicago area, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu no longer carries Marquee Sports Network – this is your best option to stream Cubs games all year long.

If you are a Rangers fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Fox Sports Southwest all season long, you will need a subscription to subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Marquee Sports Network≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

