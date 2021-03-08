How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers Spring Training Game Live Stream on Marquee on March 8, 2021

On Monday, March 8, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST, the Chicago Cubs face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers

In the Chicago area, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu no longer carries Marquee Sports Network – this is your best option to stream Cubs games all year long.

If you are a Rangers fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Fox Sports Southwest all season long, you will need a subscription to subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

