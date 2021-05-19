How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream Online on May 19, 2021: TV Channels

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals

When: Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT

TV: MASN and Marquee Sports Network

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

The Washington Nationals head to face the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. Nationals: Max Scherzer (3-2, 2.10 ERA, .76 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) Cubs: Jake Arrieta (4-3, 4.10 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 29 strikeouts).

The Cubs are 15-8 on their home turf. Chicago has slugged .409, good for third in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the club with a .626 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Nationals are 7-12 on the road. The Washington offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .325.

The Cubs won the last meeting 6-3. Keegan Thompson recorded his second victory and David Bote went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Chicago. Will Harris took his first loss for Washington.