MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Nationals vs. Cubs Live Stream Online on May 20, 2021: TV Channels
On Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals
- When: Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT
- TV: MASN and Marquee Sports Network
- Stream: Watch with
Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.
In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.
How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
- Click “” to activate the promotion
- Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
- You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
- After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|MASN
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marquee Sports Network
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-