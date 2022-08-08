How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on August 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, August 8, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: MASN2 and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Nationals take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Cubs

Washington Nationals (36-74, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (43-64, fifth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-4, 7.65 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Cubs: Keegan Thompson (8-5, 3.48 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -192, Nationals +161; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals are looking to end a five-game skid with a win against the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 43-64 record overall and a 22-33 record at home. The Cubs are 26-12 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Washington is 36-74 overall and 19-34 in road games. The Nationals have a 25-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 20 home runs while slugging .447. Ian Happ is 7-for-34 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Cesar Hernandez has 22 doubles, three triples and 23 RBI while hitting .241 for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 11-for-35 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .182 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Nationals: 2-8, .255 batting average, 7.35 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Christopher Morel: day-to-day (hamstring), Steven Brault: 10-Day IL (covid), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Tyler Clippard: 15-Day IL (groin), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)