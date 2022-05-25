 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Chicago Med,’ ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Chicago P.D.’ Season Finales for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Tom Wilton

NBC’s “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” and “Chicago P.D.” (collectively known as One Chicago) will all wrap up their current seasons on the same day. The connected dramas — which have had many crossover episodes throughout the years — focus on the people behind the public services of the Windy City. You can catch them all on NBC on Wednesday, May 25 starting at 8 p.m. ET with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the Season Finales of ‘Chicago Med,’ ‘Chicago Fire,’ and ‘Chicago P.D.’

You can also watch all three episodes the next day on Peacock.

About One Chicago

The trilogy of shows began in 2012 with “Chicago Fire,” which tells the story of the team at Chicago Fire Department Firehouse 51. From firefighters to rescue personnel and paramedics, it delves into the drama of saving lives and dealing with one another.

“Chicago P.D.” launched as a spin-off show in 2014, following the officers of the 21st District. Primarily focused on the Intelligence Unit, Detective Sergeant Hank Voight leads a team of elite officers in cracking the most challenging of cases.

In 2015, NBC expanded the world with the launch of “Chicago Med,” which explores the lives of the team at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Focused on the emergency department as they battle to save lives week in and week out.

How to Stream Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the One Chicago shows live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Check Out the Preview for the 'Chicago P.D.' Season Finale:

