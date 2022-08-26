How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on August 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Friday, August 26, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: White Sox host the Diamondbacks to begin 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (56-67, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (63-62, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (2-2, 3.57 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); White Sox: Johnny Cueto (6-5, 2.58 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -187, Diamondbacks +158; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox begin a three-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

Chicago is 30-31 in home games and 63-62 overall. The White Sox have a 27-47 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Arizona has a 24-35 record on the road and a 56-67 record overall. The Diamondbacks have hit 133 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago with 14 home runs while slugging .467. Eloy Jimenez is 9-for-28 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has 30 home runs, 58 walks and 72 RBI while hitting .227 for the Diamondbacks. Josh Rojas is 13-for-37 with three doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .272 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (knee), Leury Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)