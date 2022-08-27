MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on August 27, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: White Sox host the Diamondbacks on 3-game home losing streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (57-67, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (63-63, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 2.87 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); White Sox: Davis Martin (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -120, White Sox +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to stop their three-game home slide.

Chicago has a 30-32 record in home games and a 63-63 record overall. The White Sox have gone 27-48 in games when they have given up a home run.

Arizona is 57-67 overall and 25-35 on the road. The Diamondbacks have a 42-13 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 14 home runs, 53 walks and 59 RBI while hitting .307 for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 14-for-25 with four doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 32 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 43 RBI while hitting .251 for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 12-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .263 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .227 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (wrist), Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (knee), Leury Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)