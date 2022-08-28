How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on August 28, 2022: TV/Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: McCarthy leads Diamondbacks against the White Sox following 4-hit performance

Arizona Diamondbacks (58-67, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (63-64, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (12-6, 2.27 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 182 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -191, Diamondbacks +161; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Chicago White Sox after Jake McCarthy had four hits against the White Sox on Saturday.

Chicago has gone 30-33 in home games and 63-64 overall. The White Sox are 36-15 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Arizona has a 26-35 record on the road and a 58-67 record overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 43-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads Chicago with 14 home runs while slugging .456. Gavin Sheets is 14-for-28 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 18 doubles, a triple and 30 home runs for the Diamondbacks. McCarthy is 13-for-30 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .254 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Joe Kelly: day-to-day (knee), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Robert: day-to-day (wrist), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (knee), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)