Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on March 28, 2021 Live Online
On Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
- When: Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You can also stream White Sox games with fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
If you are a Diamondbacks fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.
If you want to stream games on Bally Sports Arizona all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC Sports Chicago
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•