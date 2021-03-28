Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on March 28, 2021 Live Online

On Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You can also stream White Sox games with fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

If you are a Diamondbacks fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Bally Sports Arizona all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.