How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on May 28, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 28, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

When: Friday, May 28, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT

TV: MASN2 and NBC Sports Chicago

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last 10 games. Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-5, 6.31 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (3-1, 4.12 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 28 strikeouts).

The White Sox are 17-9 in home games in 2020. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .342 leads the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the club with an OBP of .409.

The Orioles have gone 11-15 away from home. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .298 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .364.