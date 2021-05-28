How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on May 28, 2021: TV Options/Streaming
On Friday, May 28, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles
- When: Friday, May 28, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT
- TV: MASN2 and NBC Sports Chicago
In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN2. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.
In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.
Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last 10 games. Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-5, 6.31 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (3-1, 4.12 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 28 strikeouts).
The White Sox are 17-9 in home games in 2020. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .342 leads the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the club with an OBP of .409.
The Orioles have gone 11-15 away from home. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .298 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .364.
