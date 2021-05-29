How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Streaming Live on May 29, 2021: TV Channels

On Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

When: Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT

TV: MASN and NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last 10 games. Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-5, 6.31 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (3-1, 4.12 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 28 strikeouts).

The White Sox are 17-9 on their home turf. The Chicago offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the league. Yermin Mercedes leads the team with a mark of .333.

The Orioles are 11-15 on the road. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .232 batting average as a team this season, Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .297.

The White Sox won the last meeting 5-1. Dylan Cease earned his third victory and Mercedes went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Chicago. Dillon Tate took his second loss for Baltimore.