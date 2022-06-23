How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on June 23, 2022: Streaming Options

On Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Orioles take on the White Sox after Hays hit for the cycle

Baltimore Orioles (31-39, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-34, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Chicago White Sox after Austin Hays hit for the cycle against the Nationals on Wednesday.

Chicago has a 33-34 record overall and a 15-18 record at home. The White Sox have an 11-28 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Baltimore has a 13-22 record in road games and a 31-39 record overall. The Orioles are eighth in the AL with 71 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Thursday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 15 doubles and nine home runs for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 22-for-46 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander is fifth on the Orioles with 19 extra base hits (six doubles and 13 home runs). Ryan Mountcastle is 15-for-43 with five doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .319 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .239 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (undisclosed), Danny Mendick: day-to-day (undisclosed), Adam Engel: day-to-day (hamstring), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (arm), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)