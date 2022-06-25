How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on June 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: White Sox host the Orioles on 3-game home skid

Baltimore Orioles (33-39, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-36, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (0-0); White Sox: Lance Lynn (1-0, 5.79 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -195, Orioles +170; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Baltimore Orioles looking to stop a three-game home losing streak.

Chicago has a 33-36 record overall and a 15-20 record at home. The White Sox have a 16-10 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Baltimore has a 33-39 record overall and a 15-22 record on the road. The Orioles are 22-8 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Saturday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 15 doubles and nine home runs for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 20-for-45 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Anthony Santander ranks sixth on the Orioles with 19 extra base hits (six doubles and 13 home runs). Ryan Mountcastle is 15-for-42 with six doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .300 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Orioles: 7-3, .228 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Josh Harrison: day-to-day (tricep), Danny Mendick: 10-Day IL (acl), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (arm), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Orioles: Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rougned Odor: day-to-day (back), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)