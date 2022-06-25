 Skip to Content
How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on June 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MASN and NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: White Sox host the Orioles on 3-game home skid

Baltimore Orioles (33-39, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-36, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (0-0); White Sox: Lance Lynn (1-0, 5.79 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -195, Orioles +170; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Baltimore Orioles looking to stop a three-game home losing streak.

Chicago has a 33-36 record overall and a 15-20 record at home. The White Sox have a 16-10 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Baltimore has a 33-39 record overall and a 15-22 record on the road. The Orioles are 22-8 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Saturday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 15 doubles and nine home runs for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 20-for-45 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Anthony Santander ranks sixth on the Orioles with 19 extra base hits (six doubles and 13 home runs). Ryan Mountcastle is 15-for-42 with six doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .300 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Orioles: 7-3, .228 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Josh Harrison: day-to-day (tricep), Danny Mendick: 10-Day IL (acl), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (arm), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Orioles: Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rougned Odor: day-to-day (back), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

