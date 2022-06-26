How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on June 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN, this is your only option to stream Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: White Sox aim to break 4-game slide, play the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (34-39, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-37, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (4-6, 5.03 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (5-3, 2.68 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -210, Orioles +176; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox enter a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles after losing four straight games.

Chicago has a 15-21 record in home games and a 33-37 record overall. White Sox hitters have a collective .309 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Baltimore has a 16-22 record on the road and a 34-39 record overall. The Orioles have a 23-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn is third on the White Sox with a .315 batting average, and has 11 doubles, seven home runs, 16 walks and 31 RBI. Luis Robert is 14-for-37 with a home run and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Hays has 19 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 13-for-41 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .287 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by four runs

Orioles: 7-3, .229 batting average, 2.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Josh Harrison: day-to-day (tricep), Danny Mendick: 10-Day IL (acl), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (arm), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Orioles: Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rougned Odor: day-to-day (back), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)