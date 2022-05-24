 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on May 24, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NESN≥ $89.99-----
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NESN and NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NESN and NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: White Sox host the Red Sox in first of 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (19-22, fourth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (21-20, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (2-4, 4.22 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (4-1, 3.09 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -172, Red Sox +148; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Boston Red Sox to open a three-game series.

Chicago has a 21-20 record overall and a 9-10 record at home. The White Sox have a 7-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Boston has gone 10-10 in home games and 19-22 overall. The Red Sox have gone 8-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson has eight doubles and five home runs for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 12-for-43 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

J.D. Martinez has 15 doubles, five home runs and 20 RBI for the Red Sox. Trevor Story is 10-for-35 with a double and six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .291 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Lance Lynn: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Red Sox: J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (back), Alex Verdugo: day-to-day (illness), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.