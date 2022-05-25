MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox Live Online on May 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Martinez leads Red Sox against the White Sox after 4-hit game

Boston Red Sox (20-22, fourth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (21-21, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rich Hill (1-1, 3.90 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (2-1, 2.84 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -172, Red Sox +146; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Chicago White Sox after J.D. Martinez had four hits on Tuesday in a 16-3 win over the White Sox.

Chicago is 21-21 overall and 9-11 at home. The White Sox have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .234.

Boston has gone 10-12 in road games and 20-22 overall. The Red Sox have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.79.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The White Sox are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 26 extra base hits (15 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs). Trevor Story is 11-for-38 with a double, seven home runs and 18 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .308 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lance Lynn: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Red Sox: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)