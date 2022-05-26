How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on May 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: White Sox square off against the Red Sox in series rubber match

Boston Red Sox (20-23, fourth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (22-21, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (3-0, 1.76 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (2-4, 6.60 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -110, Red Sox -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Chicago has a 22-21 record overall and a 10-11 record in home games. The White Sox have gone 14-8 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Boston is 10-13 in road games and 20-23 overall. The Red Sox have a 17-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The White Sox lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has four doubles, four home runs and 14 RBI for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 8-for-35 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

J.D. Martinez has a .372 batting average to rank third on the Red Sox, and has 16 doubles and five home runs. Rafael Devers is 17-for-42 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by three runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .294 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lance Lynn: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Red Sox: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)