How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online Without Cable on August 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, August 27, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs

In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson (3-3, 2.42 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (8-7, 4.64 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -220, Cubs +184; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Chicago will meet on Friday.

The White Sox are 42-23 on their home turf. Chicago has slugged .417 this season. Eloy Jimenez leads the team with a mark of .548.

The Cubs have gone 23-41 away from home. Chicago has a collective .229 this season, led by Ian Happ with an average of .198.

The White Sox won the last meeting 9-3. Dylan Cease earned his ninth victory and Jimenez went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and five RBI for Chicago. Zach Davies took his ninth loss for Chicago.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network and NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network and NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 31 Top Cable Channels

