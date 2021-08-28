 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on August 28, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs

In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network and NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channels are also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Alec Mills (5-6, 4.65 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) White Sox: Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.20 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 145 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -290, Cubs +236; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs head to take on the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

The White Sox are 43-23 in home games in 2020. Chicago is averaging 4.8 RBI per game this season. Jose Abreu leads the team with 99 total runs batted in.

The Cubs are 23-42 in road games. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .303, led by Ian Happ with a mark of .302.

The White Sox won the last meeting 17-13. Reynaldo Lopez earned his third victory and Yasmani Grandal went 4-for-6 with a double, two home runs and eight RBI for Chicago. Adrian Sampson registered his first loss for Chicago.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Marquee Sports Network≥ $84.99-----
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network and NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network and NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 31 Top Cable Channels

