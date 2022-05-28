 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on May 28, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs

In Chicago and most of the Midwest, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (select markets), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs game won’t be available since it is on FOX.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Red Sox take on the Orioles after Verdugo's 4-hit game

Baltimore Orioles (18-27, fifth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (21-23, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-3, 5.74 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 3.58 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -201, Orioles +172; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles after Alex Verdugo had four hits against the White Sox on Thursday.

Boston is 21-23 overall and 10-10 in home games. The Red Sox have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .312.

Baltimore has an 18-27 record overall and a 6-16 record on the road. The Orioles have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.82.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 10 home runs while slugging .600. J.D. Martinez is 21-for-37 with five doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Anthony Santander leads Baltimore with seven home runs while slugging .387. Rougned Odor is 11-for-36 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 8-2, .317 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .214 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spenser Watkins: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.