How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on May 9, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, May 9, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: White Sox take on the Guardians in first of 3-game series

Cleveland Guardians (13-13, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (12-13, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Zach Plesac (1-3, 4.44 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (0-0, 1.42 ERA, .95 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -181, Guardians +156; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox begin a three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

Chicago has a 12-13 record overall and a 7-6 record in home games. The White Sox have a 4-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cleveland has a 6-4 record at home and a 13-13 record overall. The Guardians have gone 12-2 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has five doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI while hitting .247 for the White Sox. Tim Anderson is 12-for-36 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has seven home runs, 15 walks and 29 RBI while hitting .309 for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 14-for-36 with three doubles, a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .232 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Guardians: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)