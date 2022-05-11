How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on May 11, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: White Sox and Guardians meet to decide series winner

Cleveland Guardians (14-14, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (13-14, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (1-2, 9.45 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); White Sox: Vince Velasquez (1-2, 4.58 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -146, Guardians +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Chicago has gone 8-7 in home games and 13-14 overall. The White Sox have gone 4-9 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Cleveland has a 14-14 record overall and a 6-4 record in home games. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .256, the highest team batting average in the AL.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has five doubles and three home runs for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 5-for-29 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has eight doubles, a triple and seven home runs while hitting .295 for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 13-for-34 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .234 batting average, 2.39 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Guardians: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (knee), Andrew Vaughn: 10-Day IL (hand), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)