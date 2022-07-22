How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on July 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 22, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Chicago, Cleveland, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the 2022 season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: White Sox begin 4-game series against the Guardians

Cleveland Guardians (46-44, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (46-46, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (6-5, 3.75 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-5, 4.69 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -152, Guardians +130; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Cleveland Guardians to open a four-game series.

Chicago has a 19-25 record at home and a 46-46 record overall. The White Sox have gone 14-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cleveland has a 46-44 record overall and a 21-25 record on the road. The Guardians have the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play at .249.

The matchup Friday is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Guardians have a 6-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert leads Chicago with 12 home runs while slugging .461. Yoan Moncada is 12-for-37 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 13 doubles, three triples, a home run and 23 RBI for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 12-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .269 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .299 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (illness), Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (leg), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Guardians: Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)