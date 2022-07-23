How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on July 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians in a Doubleheader. Game 1 is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Cleveland, the first game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

In Chicago, game 1 is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

For Game 2, in the eastern half of the country, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (select markets), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: White Sox and Guardians Meet in a Doubleheader

Cleveland Guardians (46-44, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (46-46, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 1:00PM and 7:00PM EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: McKenzie; White Sox: Cueto (6-5, 4.69 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -152, Guardians +130; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Cleveland Guardians in a doubleheader.

Chicago has a 19-25 record at home and a 46-46 record overall. The White Sox have gone 14-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cleveland has a 46-44 record overall and a 21-25 record on the road. The Guardians have the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play at .249.

The matchup Friday is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Guardians have a 6-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert leads Chicago with 12 home runs while slugging .461. Yoan Moncada is 12-for-37 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 13 doubles, three triples, a home run and 23 RBI for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 12-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .269 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .299 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (illness), Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (leg), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Guardians: Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)