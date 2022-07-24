MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on July 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio). In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Guardians face the White Sox leading series 2-1

Cleveland Guardians (48-45, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (47-48, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (4-5, 3.32 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (9-4, 2.15 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 150 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -131, Guardians +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians bring a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has a 47-48 record overall and a 20-27 record in home games. The White Sox have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .256.

Cleveland has a 23-26 record in road games and a 48-45 record overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .386 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Guardians are up 8-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson has 11 doubles and six home runs for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 14-for-41 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 19 home runs while slugging .573. Andres Gimenez is 11-for-32 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .269 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Guardians: 7-3, .296 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (illness), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Guardians: Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)