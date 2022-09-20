 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Online on September 20, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Great Lakes≥ $89.99------
SportsTime Ohio≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: White Sox host the Guardians to open 3-game series

Cleveland Guardians (80-67, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (76-71, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (0-0); White Sox: Dylan Cease (14-7, 2.16 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 214 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

Chicago has a 76-71 record overall and a 35-37 record in home games. White Sox hitters are batting a collective .261, the best team batting average in MLB play.

Cleveland has gone 40-35 on the road and 80-67 overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.56 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

The teams play Tuesday for the 17th time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 9-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has a .309 batting average to rank second on the White Sox, and has 35 doubles and 15 home runs. Elvis Andrus is 16-for-44 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 74 extra base hits (42 doubles, four triples and 28 home runs). Amed Rosario is 16-for-46 with three doubles, two home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .278 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Guardians: 8-2, .277 batting average, 2.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (hand/wrist), Johnny Cueto: day-to-day (illness), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

