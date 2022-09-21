MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on September 21, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Guardians games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Kwan leads Guardians against the White Sox following 4-hit performance

Cleveland Guardians (81-67, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (76-72, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (10-11, 3.08 ERA, .98 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); White Sox: Lance Lynn (7-5, 3.99 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -129, Guardians +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians play the Chicago White Sox after Steven Kwan had four hits on Tuesday in a 10-7 win over the White Sox.

Chicago is 76-72 overall and 35-38 in home games. The White Sox have the second-ranked team batting average in the AL at .261.

Cleveland is 81-67 overall and 41-35 on the road. The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .315.

The teams match up Wednesday for the 18th time this season. The Guardians are ahead 10-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with 17 home runs while slugging .458. Elvis Andrus is 16-for-44 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 42 doubles, four triples and 28 home runs for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 17-for-47 with three doubles, two home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Guardians: 8-2, .279 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto: day-to-day (illness), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)