How to Watch White Sox vs. Indians Live Stream on April 13, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Indians

Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (was SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a .  Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry SportsTime Ohio – this is your only option to stream Indians games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to stream White Sox games all year long.

Shane Bieber pitches for Cleveland, while Lucas Giolito pitches for the White Sox.

The White Sox went 25-15 in division play in 2020. Chicago hit .261 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 6 total triples last season.

The Indians finished 23-17 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Cleveland pitchers struck out 10.4 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.11.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Chicago leads the season series 1-0.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Great Lakes≥ $84.99------
SportsTime Ohio≥ $84.99------
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 26 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 31 Top Cable Channels

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

