How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on July 30, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 30, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Indians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-6, 7.53 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) White Sox: Lance Lynn (10-3, 1.91 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -211, Indians +181; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Ramirez and the Indians will take on the White Sox Friday.

The White Sox are 35-17 in home games in 2020. Chicago has slugged .411 this season. Jose Abreu leads the club with a .458 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Indians have gone 24-26 away from home. Cleveland’s lineup has 125 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads the club with 22 homers.

The Indians won the last meeting 6-5. Shane Bieber earned his sixth victory and Austin Hedges went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Cleveland. Dylan Cease took his second loss for Chicago.