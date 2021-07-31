How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online Without Cable on July 31, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Indians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Triston McKenzie (1-4, 5.61 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (7-4, 4.24 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -169, Indians +148; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Cleveland will face off on Saturday.

The White Sox are 36-17 in home games in 2020. Chicago is averaging 4.6 RBI per game this season. Jose Abreu leads the team with 76 total runs batted in.

The Indians are 24-27 in road games. Cleveland has a collective .229 this season, led by Jose Ramirez with an average of .256.

The White Sox won the last meeting 6-4. Jose Ruiz notched his first victory and Yoan Moncada went 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. James Karinchak registered his third loss for Cleveland.