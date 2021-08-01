MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online Without Cable on August 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, NBC Sports Chicago, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Indians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Cal Quantrill (2-2, 3.66 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) White Sox: TBD

LINE: White Sox -205, Indians +170; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Cleveland will meet on Sunday.

The White Sox are 36-18 in home games in 2020. The Chicago offense has compiled a .251 batting average as a team this season, Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .299.

The Indians are 25-27 on the road. Cleveland has slugged .401 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .529.

The Indians won the last meeting 12-11. Justin Garza earned his first victory and Amed Rosario went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Cleveland. Michael Kopech took his first loss for Chicago.