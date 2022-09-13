How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on September 13, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Rockies visit the White Sox to begin 2-game series

Colorado Rockies (61-80, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (72-69, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-8, 5.38 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (4-9, 3.78 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -190, Rockies +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox begin a two-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

Chicago is 34-36 in home games and 72-69 overall. White Sox hitters are batting a collective .262, the highest team batting average in MLB play.

Colorado has a 61-80 record overall and a 21-46 record in road games. The Rockies have a 40-22 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elvis Andrus has 29 doubles, 13 home runs and 50 RBI for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 14-for-35 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 26 doubles, three triples and 28 home runs for the Rockies. Mike Toglia is 9-for-36 with six doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .286 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .224 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Josh Harrison: day-to-day (illness), Luis Robert: day-to-day (wrist), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Rockies: Yonathan Daza: day-to-day (shoulder), Jose Iglesias: 10-Day IL (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)