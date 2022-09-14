MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on September 14, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: White Sox play the Rockies with 1-0 series lead

Colorado Rockies (61-81, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (73-69, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (8-9, 4.63 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (14-6, 2.06 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 206 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -242, Rockies +198; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 1-0.

Chicago has a 73-69 record overall and a 35-36 record at home. The White Sox have gone 43-15 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Colorado has a 21-47 record in road games and a 61-81 record overall. The Rockies have a 35-62 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has a .312 batting average to lead the White Sox, and has 33 doubles and 15 home runs. Elvis Andrus is 15-for-42 with four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 28 home runs while slugging .487. Yonathan Daza is 10-for-23 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .280 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .232 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Josh Harrison: day-to-day (illness), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Rockies: Yonathan Daza: day-to-day (shoulder), Jose Iglesias: 10-Day IL (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)