How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on June 3, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

Chicago and Detroit will face off on Thursday. Tigers: Casey Mize (3-3, 3.28 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) White Sox: Lance Lynn (6-1, 1.37 ERA, .91 WHIP, 57 strikeouts).

The White Sox are 18-11 against AL Central teams. The Chicago offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the team with an average of .301.

The Tigers are 10-18 against AL Central Division opponents. Detroit has a team on-base percentage of .297, led by Robbie Grossman with a mark of .359.

The White Sox won the last meeting 11-0. Dylan Cease secured his first victory and Moncada went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Chicago. Matthew Boyd took his third loss for Detroit.