How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox on TV via Live Stream on June 4, 2021: Pitchers, Betting Odds

On Friday, June 4, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (4-2, 2.94 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (4-1, 4.37 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -169, Tigers +146; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Detroit will face off on Friday.

The White Sox are 19-11 against AL Central teams. Chicago has an MLB-leading team on-base percentage of .340. Yoan Moncada leads the club with an OBP of .426.

The Tigers are 10-19 against the rest of their division. Detroit has hit 53 home runs this season, last in the American League. Jonathan Schoop leads the club with seven, averaging one every 28.4 at-bats.

The White Sox won the last meeting 4-1. Lance Lynn earned his seventh victory and Tim Anderson went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Casey Mize took his fourth loss for Detroit.